How often should you wash your jeans? Levi’s CEO reveals

Mar 2, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
The debate over how often denim should be washed has been a topic of discussion for years.
While some argue that jeans should be washed after every wear, others go months—or even years—without laundering them.
Opinions on proper denim care remain divided, with factors like hygiene, durability, and personal habits playing a role in the conversation.
Levi Strauss & Co. has now provided expert guidance on the matter. In an interview with Fortune, Michelle Gass, the president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., addressed the debate.
She said, “They do not need to be washed after every wear.” She further shared her own approach, saying, “I am washing my denim a lot less now.”
Gass also warned against using a dryer, advising, “Never put them in the dryer.”
