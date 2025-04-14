Apr 14, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Hair Type Matters – Oily hair may need washing every day, while dry or curly hair can go 2–3 days or more without shampooing.
Scalp Health Comes First – If your scalp feels itchy, flaky, or greasy, it’s time for a wash, no matter your hair type.
Lifestyle Affects It – If you work out often, sweat a lot, or live in a humid area, you may need to wash your hair more frequently.
Product Buildup Can Be a Sign – Using styling products like gels or sprays regularly? You might need to wash more often to avoid buildup.
Dry Shampoo Helps in Between – It can freshen up your scalp and add volume on non-wash days, but don’t skip actual washing for too long!
Listen to Your Hair – There’s no one-size-fits-all rule; observe how your hair looks and feels, and build a routine that suits you best.
