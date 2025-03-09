How often should you wash your face?

Mar 9, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
The ideal frequency for washing your face depends on several factors, including your skin type, lifestyle, and personal preferences.
However, to maintain a good skin, there are some general guidelines which everyone can follow.
Morning cleanse: This removes overnight oil, sweat, and any residue from skincare products.
Evening cleanse: This is crucial to remove makeup, dirt, pollution, and grime accumulated throughout the day.
Twice a day is ideal: Most dermatologists recommend washing your face twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.
Adjust based on skin type: Oily skin may benefit from washing more often, while dry skin might need less frequent cleansing.
Consider your activity level: If you exercise regularly or sweat a lot, you might need to wash your face more often.
Don't over-wash: Washing your face too often can strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.