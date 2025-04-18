How much Vitamin B6 do women need every day?

Apr 18, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Women may lack Vitamin B6 due to poor diet, hormonal changes, pregnancy, use of oral contraceptives, or medical conditions like kidney disease and alcoholism that affect absorption.
For most adult women (ages 19–50), the recommended daily intake of Vitamin B6 is 1.3 mg per day.
Women aged 51 and older are advised to increase their intake slightly to 1.5 mg per day.
Pregnant women require more Vitamin B6, with a daily recommendation of 1.9 mg to support the baby’s brain development and reduce morning sickness.
Lactating women need about 2.0 mg of Vitamin B6 per day to help with milk production and maintain energy levels.
Good sources include bananas, chickpeas, fortified cereals, chicken, fish (like salmon and tuna), and potatoes.