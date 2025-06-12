Madhuri Dixit
drinks this smoothie to stay healthy at 58, check out its recipe
Muskaan Gupta
Madhuri Dixit is the most elegant and beautiful person in the world. For roughly thirty years, she has dominated the industry, attractive audiences with her certain charm and flawless acting abilities. She shows her timeless appeal through her iconic roles and captivating dance moves.
Madhuri Dixit mentioned the value of eating healthily even with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle in 2023 when she shared her favourite smoothie recipe.
Madhuri revealed that her smoothie is an easy, nutritious snack to have in between meals during a hectic day and can be made overnight.
2 cups of frozen berries are included in Madhuri's smoothie. Add 1/2 cup of almond milk or oat milk, and then add 1 scoop or 1/2 a scoop of protein powder to make the smoothie high in protein. Since the fruits naturally sweeten the smoothie, no additional sugar is needed.
Recipe, Madhuri Shared
Madhuri recommends incorporating nuts or avocado into the smoothie. If not, choose protein bars, mixed nuts, dried fruits, or vegetables with hummus.
She Added
Madhuri Dixit's unique smoothie has a flavour that is suitable for all ages and contains the proper nutrients.