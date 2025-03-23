It's simple, healthy, and preservative-free to make peanut butter at home. You can make a tasty and healthy spread with a few simple ingredients. For a healthy spread, try this simple homemade peanut butter recipe.
Add roasted peanuts, a small amount of coconut or olive oil, honey or maple syrup (if needed), and a pinch of salt.
Ingredients Needed
To improve flavour and release natural oil, lightly roast peanuts in a pan or oven until golden brown.
Roast the Peanuts
In a food processor, grind the roasted peanuts until they are smooth and creamy, adding oil as necessary.
Blend Until Smooth
For a subtle sweetness without the use of artificial additives, add honey or maple syrup.
Sweeten Naturally
After making the butter, add some crushed peanuts or blend less for a chunky texture.
Adjust Consistency
To keep peanut butter fresh for weeks, transfer it to an airtight jar and keep it in the refrigerator.
Store Properly
For a healthy snack, spread on toast, blend into smoothies, or use as a fruit dip.