Mar 23, 2025, 09:14 AM IST

Homemade Peanut Butter: Simple and healthy recipe

Muskaan Gupta

It's simple, healthy, and preservative-free to make peanut butter at home. You can make a tasty and healthy spread with a few simple ingredients. For a healthy spread, try this simple homemade peanut butter recipe.

Add roasted peanuts, a small amount of coconut or olive oil, honey or maple syrup (if needed), and a pinch of salt.

Ingredients Needed

To improve flavour and release natural oil, lightly roast peanuts in a pan or oven until golden brown.

Roast the Peanuts

In a food processor, grind the roasted peanuts until they are smooth and creamy, adding oil as necessary.

Blend Until Smooth

For a subtle sweetness without the use of artificial additives, add honey or maple syrup.

Sweeten Naturally

After making the butter, add some crushed peanuts or blend less for a chunky texture.

Adjust Consistency

To keep peanut butter fresh for weeks, transfer it to an airtight jar and keep it in the refrigerator.

Store Properly

For a healthy snack, spread on toast, blend into smoothies, or use as a fruit dip.

Enjoy Healthily

Image source: Google Images

