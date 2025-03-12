Holika Dahan 2025: 5 Do's and Dont's to follow while performing the ritual 

Mar 12, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Holika Dahan, a special Hindu ritual observed on Purnima Tithi in the month of Phalgun, will be celebrated on March 13 this year. Let's check out specific do's and dont's while performing the rituals.
1. Participate in Holika Dahan rituals with devotion and respect
2. Seek blessings from the deity and offer prayers during the rituals.
3. Use eco-friendly products such as cow dung cakes and wooden logs while performing the ritual.
4. Use traditional sweets and fruits to make offerings.
5. Seek blessings from elders and shower love on your younger ones.
6. Say 'no' to plastic while performing Holika Dahan rituals.
7. Don't consume alcohol or intoxicants during the ceremony.
8. Do not light flammable objects near the bonfire.
9. Don't let your pets roam around the fire. Maintain proper safety precautions during the ceremony.
10. Do not disregard or mock the customs of the festival.
