Holi 2025: 8 do's and don'ts to follow for a colourful and joyous celebration 

Mar 13, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Holi is a joyous festival celebrated in India and around the globe. Here are eight do's and don'ts to follow while celebrating the festival of colours
1. Consider using organic colours to play Holi. They are safe and natural. Plus, they are not harsh on skin and hair.
2. If possible, use dry and natural colours (gulal) to play Holi.
3. Protect your eyes while engaging in Holi celebrations. Certain colours may affect the eyes, causing irritation or redness.
4. While playing with wet colours, try to ensure minimal wastage of water.
5. Take care of your pets and other animals in your neighbourhood. They are sensitive to Holi colours.
6. Although it's a popular saying, 'Bura na maano Holi hai', do not force someone to participate in celebrations.
7. Do not left children unattended. Do not force them engage in Holi celebrations, especially when they are uncomfortable or scared.
8. Avoid throwing water balloons on someone as it might cause physical injuries.
With a little precaution and mindfulness, families can enjoy the festival of colours in a safe and joyous environment.