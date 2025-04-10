Apr 10, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
Hina Khan has left the internet in awe with her latest look. Her red bold ensemble screams gorgeous, gorgeous and gorgeous.
Styled by celebrity stylist Saachi Vijaywargia, Hina Khan’s gown is from Fouad Sarkis Couture which is nothing short of glamour and grace.
Bold fashion statement
The gown features a plunging neckline, gathered bust, a curve-enhancing waist fit, and a dramatic mermaid silhouette with a floor-sweeping train.
Red gown with striking details
To add flair, Hina layered the gown with a floor-length jacket adorned with rose florets, open front design, and half-length sleeves.
Cape jacket
She completed her look with a dazzling emerald and diamond choker, paired with statement rings on both hands.
Luxe emerald jewelry
Hina's glam included bold brows, winged eyeliner, sparkly eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, and a mauve glossy lip.
Glam makeup
Social media flooded with praise. Comments like “She is ethereal” and “Every look is next-level fabulous!” was all in her post.
“You are a queen” – Fans react
This look is a proof that whether it’s on-screen or off-screen, Hina Khan always delivers iconic fashion moments – this red look is proof!
A true style icon
Hina is currently recovering from stage 3 breast cancer. Despite her health battle, she continues to inspire with courage and style.
Strength behind the glam