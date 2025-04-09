Here's why you should stop taking your phone to the loo

Apr 9, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
From waking up with alarms to falling asleep after scrolling, our phones stay with us constantly. Even during bathroom breaks, we feel the urge to keep them close.
For many, bathroom time has become the perfect moment to scroll Instagram or reply to texts. It feels odd to sit without a screen, even if it's just for five minutes.
But this habit can have serious consequences. Here are a few to keep in mind.
Toilets are full of bacteria and using your phone inside exposes it to harmful germs. You end up touching your face with the same hands that held the phone in the loo.
Touching your phone in the loo and not washing hands properly can lead to infections such as stomach bugs, diarrhoea, or even the flu.
Sitting for long periods while scrolling can lead to issues like constipation or piles because of unnecessary pressure on the lower body.
Slippery hands and hard surfaces make bathrooms risky for your device. Your phone could easily slip and get damaged or fall into water.
Bathroom time can be a mental breather in your busy day. Using your phone ruins this short moment of quiet and keeps your mind constantly active.