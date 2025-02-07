Here's how much fruits and vegetables you should eat in a day, hint-it's more than you do

Feb 7, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
We are all confused about eating—some eat too much, while others eat too little. But one thing is clear: most of us don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables, which are essential for good health
Experts at AIIMS recommend a daily intake of at least 400 grams, but the average Indian diet falls far short.
Indians are consuming more processed and unhealthy foods, while skipping essential food groups like fruits, vegetables, and pulses, leading to rising health issues.
Studies show that eating more than four servings of fruits and vegetables daily can help with weight loss and reduce the risk of obesity-related diseases.
Many Indians don’t get enough protein, which is crucial for overall health. Experts suggest adding sprouts, pulses, and dairy to the diet for better nutrition.
A healthy diet should include grains, proteins, dairy, healthy fats, and fibre-rich foods like fruits and vegetables to prevent nutritional deficiencies.
While fat is essential, it should make up no more than 30% of total calorie intake. Overeating unhealthy fats contributes to obesity and lifestyle diseases.
Quick weight-loss trends often lack essential nutrients. Experts warn against extreme diets and emphasise balanced eating and regular exercise instead.
The 2024 ICMR Dietary Guidelines stress the importance of healthy eating habits to prevent obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle diseases. They urge people to avoid processed foods and stay physically active.