Health benefits of Ashwagandha

Apr 4, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Ashwagandha lowers cortisol levels, helping the body manage stress and anxiety. It promotes relaxation and may benefit those with chronic stress disorders.
It helps lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides, reducing heart disease risk. Ashwagandha also improves circulation and reduces inflammation.
It enhances memory, concentration, and cognitive function by protecting nerve cells. Studies suggest it may help prevent neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.
The herb has natural sedative properties that promote deeper and more restful sleep. It helps individuals with insomnia and reduces restlessness.
Ashwagandha strengthens the immune system by increasing white blood cell production. Its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds protect against infections.
The herb boosts endurance and reduces fatigue by improving oxygen consumption. It enhances physical performance and helps combat daily tiredness.
Ashwagandha regulates blood sugar by improving insulin sensitivity and lowering glucose levels. It prevents sudden sugar spikes and supports metabolic health.