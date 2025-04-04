Apr 4, 2025, 06:56 PM IST

Health benefits of Ashwagandha

Shweta Singh

Ashwagandha lowers cortisol levels, helping the body manage stress and anxiety. It promotes relaxation and may benefit those with chronic stress disorders.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

It helps lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides, reducing heart disease risk. Ashwagandha also improves circulation and reduces inflammation.

Supports Heart Health

It enhances memory, concentration, and cognitive function by protecting nerve cells. Studies suggest it may help prevent neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

Boosts Brain Function

The herb has natural sedative properties that promote deeper and more restful sleep. It helps individuals with insomnia and reduces restlessness.

Improves Sleep Quality

Ashwagandha strengthens the immune system by increasing white blood cell production. Its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds protect against infections.

Enhances Immunity

The herb boosts endurance and reduces fatigue by improving oxygen consumption. It enhances physical performance and helps combat daily tiredness.

Energy and Stamina

Ashwagandha regulates blood sugar by improving insulin sensitivity and lowering glucose levels. It prevents sudden sugar spikes and supports metabolic health.

Balances Blood Sugar Levels

