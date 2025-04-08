Apr 8, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Having stress? This plant will make you forget everything
Muskaan Gupta
Bhulan Bel, sometimes referred to as dodder or Cuscuta, is a rare parasitic plant with intriguing therapeutic applications in conventional medicine. A closer look at Bhulan Bel can be found here.
Calming compounds found in Bhulan Bel help calm the nervous system, lowering stress and anxiety levels naturally and without negative side effects.
Natural Stress Reliever
Bhulan Bel, which has long been used in Ayurvedic treatments, is thought to enhance concentration and dispel mental haze, enabling you to think more clearly under pressure.
Enhances Mental Clarity
Bhulan Bel's calming qualities can promote sound sleep by reducing restlessness and insomnia brought on by mental fatigue or overthinking.
Promotes Better Sleep
Bhulan Bel's calming properties are well-known for relieving stress-induced headaches by releasing pressure and tension in the head and neck muscles.
Reduces Headaches and Tension
By promoting emotional equilibrium and calming the mind during periods of anxiety or psychological stress, this plant may help control mood swings.
Supports Mood Balance
It is believed that Bhulan Bel purifies the body and the mind, assisting in the removal of toxins and bad energy from the body.
Detoxifies the Mind and Body
Using Bhulan Bel in herbal preparations on a regular basis may strengthen your emotional fortitude, making it easier for you to handle stress and obstacles in life.
Boosts Emotional Resilience
Image source: Google Images
