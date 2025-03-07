Mar 7, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Happy Women's Day 2025: Send wishes, SMS, and quotes to your superwomen
Shivani Tiwari
'A woman is in full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform.'
'The best protection any woman can have is courage.'
'Happy Women's Day! Your strength and grace inspire me every day.'
'To the woman who makes a difference: thank you and Happy Women's Day!'
'There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.'
'A woman is like a tea bag, you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.'
'A successful woman is one who can build a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at her.'
'You make the world a better place. Happy Women's Day!'
'Wishing you a day of well-deserved recognition and appreciation.'
'I am a woman, and I am a warrior. I will fight for what I believe in, and I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.'
