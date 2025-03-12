Happy Holi 2025! 5 tips to protect your skin during festival of colours 

Mar 12, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
As the festival of colours is around the corner, let us help you with some pre-Holi skincare secrets to protect your skin against damage.
1. Exfoliate: Exfoliate your skin before and after Holi celebrations. It cleanses the skin and minimises damage from colours.
2. Moisturise: Moisturising your skin before playing Holi acts as a barrier between your skin and colours, reducing the risk of damage.
3. Pre-colour treatment: You might consider some pre-colour treatment such as serum or essential oils containing anti-oxidants.
4. Sunscreen: Don't ever forget your sunscreen. Since Holi celebrations mostly take place outdoors. Using an SPF not only protects your skin against sun damage, but also acts as a barrier between your skin and harmful colours.
5. Cleansing: Use a gentle cleanser to wash your face after Holi celebrations. It reduces the risk of colour absorption by skin.
This is all from our side! Don't forget to enjoy Holi celebrations while taking care of the environment and furry friends around you.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.