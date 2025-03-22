Hania Aamir's outfits for Eid 2025: From Indian sarees to Pakistani anarkali

Mar 22, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Looking for the perfect outfit for Eid 2025? Here are some of the perfect outfits straight from the wardrobe of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir
Hania wore a beautiful blue-hued lehenga from the brand Itrh. She paired her outfit with matching choli and dupatta, making it perfect for Eid celebration.
Perfect silver-blue lehenga
Hania draped a gorgeous lavender tissue silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra that features delicate zari work in pink, gold and silver threads. This beautiful saree is just perfect for Eid celebration.
Gorgeous lavender saree
Hania looked like a true diva in golden and white saree featuring a gold-hue over the border. Her fashionable white sleeveless blouse makes it a perfect outfit for Eid 2025.
Bold golden-white saree
Hania's this look is a vision of elegance and grace. She stuns in a pastel green embroidered outfit, featuring intricate lace detailing, making it perfect for Eid 2025.
Stunning pastel green suit
Hania's Eid look in regal masterpiece in this deep red ensemble, adorned with intricate gold embroidery makes it perfect for any celebration.
Slaying in red
Hania exudes timeless elegance in this ethereal white ensemble. The delicate embroidery with soft pastel accents, sheer sleeves add a touch of sophistication. This look is perfect for Eid celebration.
Ethereal white suit
Shimmery orange lehenga
Hania’s chose a peachy-orange lehenga, adorned with shimmering sequins and intricate gold detailing. The contrast border enhances her overall look, perfect for Eid celebration
Chic soft beige ensemble
Hania looked effortlessly chic in this soft beige ensemble adorned with intricate white and black embroidery. The sleeveless silhouette paired with a delicately embellished dupatta is perfect for Eid 2025.