Gujiya vs Gulab Jamun: Which has more calories in 100gm?

Mar 13, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Gujiya has around 450-470 kcal per 100g, while Gulab Jamun contains approximately 300-350 kcal per 100g.
Gujiya is made with maida (refined flour), khoya (milk solids), sugar, and deep-fried in ghee, whereas Gulab Jamun is made from khoya or milk powder and soaked in sugar syrup.
Gujiya is fried and has a rich filling of dry fruits and khoya, making it higher in fat than Gulab Jamun, which absorbs sugar syrup but contains less fat overall.
Gulab Jamun is soaked in sugar syrup, making it higher in sugar than Gujiya, which has sugar mixed into the filling.
Both sweets are high in carbs, but Gujiya’s flour-based shell and sweet filling contribute to its higher carb count.
Gujiya has slightly more protein than Gulab Jamun due to its khoya and dry fruit content, but both are low in protein overall.
Gujiya has more calories per 100g than Gulab Jamun due to its fried pastry shell and rich filling, making it the more calorie-dense option.