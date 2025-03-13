Mar 13, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

Gujiya to Malpua: 10 traditional Holi sweets

Shivani Tiwari

Gujiya is a traditional Holi sweet, it is a fried pastry filled with khoya, grated coconut, dry fruits, and condensed milk.

Shakarpara are deep-fried dough dipped in sugar syrup, which can be enjoyed as snacks or desserts.

Malpua are delightful desserts that consist of soft, fluffy pancakes coated in sugar syrup.

Thandai is a classic, sweet, aromatic, and refreshing milk-based drink. It is occasionally served during Holi and Shivratri.

Rasmalai is a traditional dessert that consists of soft, spongy chenna balls soaked in aromatic milk.

Besan Ka Laddu is a traditional Indian sweet packed with rich ingredients.  

Puran Poli is tradional Maharashtrian sweet roti with filling of chana daal and jaggery. 

Rabdi is a popular North Indian dessert popular for its creamy and aromatic texture. 

Coconut Laddu is a sweet delicacy typically prepared during festive celebrations, offering a delightful treat for loved ones to savour.

Kheer, a classic Indian dessert, is a timeless delight with rich flavour, and comforting warmth, making it a beloved treat for all occasions.

