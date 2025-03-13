Mar 13, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
Gujiya to Malpua: 10 traditional Holi sweets
Shivani Tiwari
Gujiya is a traditional Holi sweet, it is a fried pastry filled with khoya, grated coconut, dry fruits, and condensed milk.
Shakarpara are deep-fried dough dipped in sugar syrup, which can be enjoyed as snacks or desserts.
Malpua are delightful desserts that consist of soft, fluffy pancakes coated in sugar syrup.
Thandai is a classic, sweet, aromatic, and refreshing milk-based drink. It is occasionally served during Holi and Shivratri.
Rasmalai is a traditional dessert that consists of soft, spongy chenna balls soaked in aromatic milk.
Besan Ka Laddu is a traditional Indian sweet packed with rich ingredients.
Puran Poli is tradional Maharashtrian sweet roti with filling of chana daal and jaggery.
Rabdi is a popular North Indian dessert popular for its creamy and aromatic texture.
Coconut Laddu is a sweet delicacy typically prepared during festive celebrations, offering a delightful treat for loved ones to savour.
Kheer, a classic Indian dessert, is a timeless delight with rich flavour, and comforting warmth, making it a beloved treat for all occasions.
