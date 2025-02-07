Grow your hair faster with these 8 yoga asanas 

Feb 7, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Everyone wants long and shiny hairs so here are 8 yoga asanas that can help you with acheiving faster hair growth.
Begin on your hands and knees, then lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted V shape. In this pose, the blood flow to the scalp is stimulated, promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall.
Kneel with your knees hip-distance apart and slowly arch backward, placing your hands on your heels. The camel pose is known for its ability to increase blood circulation to the scalp, providing vital nutrients to the hair follicles.
This inverted pose has a profound effect on the blood flow to the scalp, revitalizing the hair follicles and promoting healthy hair growth.
Uttanasana is an excellent asana for improving blood circulation to the scalp, strengthening the hair roots, and reducing hair loss. As you fold forward, the blood rushes to your head, promoting a fresh supply of nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles.
Vajrasana is a simple yet powerful asana that promotes digestion and reduces stress, both of which are vital for healthy hair growth. By improving digestion, Vajrasana ensures that the nutrients from your food are efficiently absorbed and utilized by the body, including the hair follicles.
The rabbit pose is particularly effective in stimulating the hair follicles, enhancing blood flow to the scalp, and nourishing the hair roots. As you gently stretch the scalp and increase the blood supply, the hair follicles receive an improved nutrient delivery, promoting healthier hair growth.
Sit comfortably with a straight spine and take quick, forceful exhales through your nose while allowing passive inhalations. Kapalabhati Pranayama, also known as the Skull Shining Breath, is a powerful breathing exercise that improves oxygenation to the scalp, invigorating hair growth.