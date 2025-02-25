Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's separation rumours: What is grey divorce? 

Feb 25, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
Actor Govinda has come again in the news and this time for reports around his divorce. Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja may separate after 37 years of marriage. This news has sparked debates around grey divorce phenomenon.
There has been a growing trend of older couples getting divorced after being a couple for years and even decades. This phenomenon is called gray divorce, which is when people aged 50 or above separate after years or decades of being married.
Ever wondered why older couples divorce? They feel the need to separate due to financial differences, infidelity, or empty nest syndrome. Sometimes marriage takes a financial toll, the elderly couple fight over financial planning, pensions, etc. At such an age recovery is slow.
When children leave their parents’ home, it brings a gap between the couple which is called empty nest syndrome. There comes a void as the parents are left with nothing much in common to share about, which ultimately loses the spark in a relationship.
The biggest fights between a couple can take place over pensions or financial planning, especially when they are towards retirement age or after. Financial instability can lead to cracks in long-term marriage.
Infidelity is one of the biggest reasons for grey divorce, which can occur in older couples too. One feels sharply betrayed, especially after being married for so long years.
Bad health conditions also severely affect a long-time marriage. Not every partner is able to handle health issues at a later stage in their life.
Changes in experiences are also one of the biggest causes for grey divorces. After a certain age people grow apart due to changes in their life’s pattern like their priorities, needs, expectations etc. This affects their relationships.
These days coming into a relationship is a matter of ‘great expectations’. When our expectations reach a higher level wherein, we want the relationship to give us fulfillment, prolong happiness and so on our frustration also grows when these don't happen.