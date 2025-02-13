Gorgeous hair to glowing skin: 8 amazing benefits of fenugreek seeds

Feb 13, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Here are some amazing benefits of fenugreek seeds (methi) that can help you acheive long, shiny hairs and glowing skin.
The presence of vitamin C in fenugreek seeds lightens the skin complexion and gives it a beautiful glow. Make a paste of soaked fenugreek seeds and apply it on your face as a mask for a brighter, clearer skin!
Fenugreek seeds soaked in water overnight and blended into a paste work as a superb skin cleanser. Applying this paste as a mask on your skin cleanses it deeply. You can also use the leftover water used in soaking these seeds to remove excess oils and dirt from your skin using a cotton swab.
The water used in soaking fenugreek seeds can be used as a facial toner. Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight, then store that water in a spray bottle. Spray this concoction on your clean face before applying moisturizer on your skin.
Greying of hair is considered natural as you grow old. If this problem becomes evident in young adults in their 20’s then it a problem. The high content of potassium in fenugreek seeds makes it an important kitchen spice which is capable of tackling premature greying of hair.
Is your skin rough, dry, or flaky? If yes, then go for fenugreek seeds face mask! These seeds nourish and moisturize the skin by removing all the dryness.
Who doesn’t want shiny and luscious hair and that too naturally? Firstly, stop using the chemical-based shampoos and conditioners for a silky smooth hair, and embrace the fenugreek seeds in your hair diet.
Are you fed up of tackling the woes of hair loss? Look for the fenugreek seeds in your spice box as it might be just what you require. Fenugreek seeds are very effective in making the hair strong from their roots and dealing with the follicular problems.
Fenugreek seeds not only kills the bacteria and fungi present on the scalp but strengthen the hair follicles and promote hair growth.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.