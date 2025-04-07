Glow naturally: Top tips for healthy, glowing skin

Apr 7, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Here are simple tips for healthy, natural glowing skin.
Wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and oil.
Gently exfoliate your skin 2-3 times a week to remove dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain skin hydration.
Apply sunscreen with SPF every day, even on cloudy days, to protect against sun damage.
Choose a moisturizer suitable for your skin type and apply it regularly to keep your skin hydrated.
Consider using a vitamin C serum to brighten skin tone and fight free radicals.
Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats to nourish your skin from the inside out.
Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to allow your skin to repair itself.