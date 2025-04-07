Apr 7, 2025, 02:22 PM IST

Glow naturally: Top tips for healthy, glowing skin

Monica Singh

Here are simple tips for healthy, natural glowing skin.

Wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and oil. 

Cleanse Well

Gently exfoliate your skin 2-3 times a week to remove dead skin cells and reveal a brighter complexion. 

Exfoliate regularly

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain skin hydration. 

Hydrate

 Apply sunscreen with SPF every day, even on cloudy days, to protect against sun damage. 

Sunscreen is essential

Choose a moisturizer suitable for your skin type and apply it regularly to keep your skin hydrated. 

Moisturize

Consider using a vitamin C serum to brighten skin tone and fight free radicals. 

Vitamin C serum

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats to nourish your skin from the inside out.

Healthy diet

Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to allow your skin to repair itself. 

Beauty Sleep

