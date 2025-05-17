Ghee vs butter: Which is the healthier option?

May 17, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Both ghee and butter come from milk, but ghee is made by heating butter to remove water and milk solids.
Ghee is almost lactose-free, making it a better choice for people who are lactose intolerant.
Ghee has a higher smoke point than butter, which makes it better for cooking at high temperatures.
Ghee has a rich, nutty flavour, while butter has a creamy taste.
Ghee contains more healthy fats like omega-3 and fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K).
Ghee has slightly more calories and fat than butter, so portion control is important.
Ghee is believed to support digestion and boost immunity in Ayurveda, while butter is often used for its taste and texture in Western diets.