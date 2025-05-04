May 4, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
Want a slim waist like Kareena Kapoor? Try these 6 yoga asanas she swears by
Shivani Tiwari
Kareena Kapoor Khan, 44, embodies fitness and charm, prioritising wellness and yoga as a busy mother of two.
Kareena Kapoor's fitness regimen, guided by Anshuka Parwani, focuses on overall wellness, including yoga, strength training, and cardio, prioritising body awareness.
Kareena Kapoor achieves a toned physique through yoga, which offers a holistic approach to burning fat, toning muscles, and strengthening the core.
Trikonasana: Triangle Pose, strengthens thighs and knees, tones obliques, and burns side waist fat while promoting balance, reducing anxiety, and supporting overall well-being.
Naukasana: Boat Pose, is a powerful core-strengthening posture that tones abdominal muscles, flattens the stomach, and promotes overall core stability.
Ardha Matsyendrasana: Half Lord of the Fishes Pose, detoxifies internal organs, massages abdominal muscles, and boosts metabolism, helping to trim the waist.
Parivrtta Utkatasana: Revolved Chair Pose engages thighs, glutes, and core, activating oblique muscles and toning the waistline.
Bhujangasana: Cobra Pose, strengthens the back, burns abdominal fat, and improves posture, helping to define and slim the waistline.
Vasisthasana: Side Plank Pose effectively tones the waist, arms, and core, building strength and definition in these areas.
Next:
Kim Kardashian’s 8 most iconic Met Gala looks over the years
Click To More..