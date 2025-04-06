GERD: 7 home remedies for acid reflux

Apr 6, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Acid reflux, also known as GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease), causes a burning sensation in the chest and discomfort after meals.
While medications help manage symptoms, certain home remedies can offer natural relief and prevent flare-ups. Here are seven effective home remedies to try:
Large meals can put pressure on the stomach and worsen reflux. Opt for smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day to ease digestion.
Common triggers include spicy foods, citrus fruits, tomatoes, chocolate, caffeine, and fried items. Identify and eliminate foods that worsen your symptoms.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can soothe the digestive tract. Sip on fresh ginger tea before meals to help reduce acid build-up.
Fennel seeds aid digestion and reduce bloating. Chewing a small amount after meals can help calm acid reflux.
Sleeping with your head raised 6–8 inches helps prevent stomach acid from flowing back into the oesophagus during the night.
Aloe vera juice (non-laxative form) can soothe the stomach lining. Drink a small amount before meals to reduce irritation.
Lying down after a meal can worsen reflux. Remain seated or walk lightly for at least 30 minutes post-meal to support digestion.