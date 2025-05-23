May 23, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
From charming romantic leads to fierce action stars and even superheroes, Hrithik Roshan has delivered unforgettable looks and roles. Here are 9 iconic avatars that prove why he remains Bollywood’s Greek God.
Hrithik made Arjun effortlessly cool from business class to bull runs in Spain. The pink phone, subtle sass, and soul-searching in scenic Spain made this role deeply relatable and timeless.
When Hrithik stepped out of that helicopter, he redefined action hero aesthetics. With his intense gaze and swag-filled entry, Kabir was the definition of charisma.
As the humble math genius from Bihar, Hrithik won hearts with his unrecognizable look.
Hrithik’s character Aryan in Dhoom 2 was a stylish thief and total heartthrob. From dancing in the rain to pulling off smart heists, he looked iconic in every scene.
Hrithik brought emotional depth and power to this legendary role. With haunted eyes and broken strength this character remains unforgettable.
The black cape. The masked mystery. The leap into Indian superhero history. Hrithik didn’t just play Krrish — he was Krrish, and he set the bar for every desi superhero since.
Hrithik’s Vedha in Vikram Vedha was tough, intense, and impossible to ignore. His expressions and style made him a powerful and unforgettable villain.
Hrithik’s look in Mohenjo Daro had a strong, earthy vibe. He looked like a heroic figure from ancient times, bringing the period story to life.