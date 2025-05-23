May 23, 2025, 09:05 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan’s most unforgettable on-screen avatars

Muskan Verma

From charming romantic leads to fierce action stars and even superheroes, Hrithik Roshan has delivered unforgettable looks and roles. Here are 9 iconic avatars that prove why he remains Bollywood’s Greek God.

Hrithik made Arjun effortlessly cool  from business class to bull runs in Spain. The pink phone, subtle sass, and soul-searching in scenic Spain made this role deeply relatable and timeless.

Arjun Saluja – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

When Hrithik stepped out of that helicopter, he redefined action hero aesthetics. With his intense gaze and swag-filled entry, Kabir was the definition of charisma.

Kabir – War

As the humble math genius from Bihar, Hrithik won hearts with his unrecognizable look.

Anand Kumar – Super 30

Hrithik’s character Aryan in Dhoom 2 was a stylish thief and total heartthrob. From dancing in the rain to pulling off smart heists, he looked iconic in every scene.

Aryan Singh – Dhoom 2

Hrithik brought emotional depth and power to this legendary role. With haunted eyes and broken strength this character remains unforgettable.

Vijay Deenanath Chauhan – Agneepath

The black cape. The masked mystery. The leap into Indian superhero history. Hrithik didn’t just play Krrish — he was Krrish, and he set the bar for every desi superhero since.

Krishna – Krrish

Hrithik’s Vedha in Vikram Vedha was tough, intense, and impossible to ignore. His expressions and style made him a powerful and unforgettable villain.

Vedha – Vikram Vedha

Hrithik’s look in Mohenjo Daro had a strong, earthy vibe. He looked like a heroic figure from ancient times, bringing the period story to life.

Sarman – Mohenjo Daro

Next: 8 healthy ways to add muskmelon to your diet