From Tata Storme to Force Gurkha: Top 5 SUVs made for Indian Army 

May 14, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
The Indian Army is among the top 10 armed forces in the world which has time and again answered back decisively to its top enemies, Pakistan and China, the recent one being Operation Sindoor which it launched as a military response to Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.
India’s Air Defence systems have crushed Pakistan’s drones and came victorious. The Indian Army has been using made-in-India cars, especially made for army purpose for difficult terrains. These SUVs are made by top companies.
It is one of the significant army vehicles particularly designed to suit all kinds of military needs. The GS800 means “General Service 800” which shows its capacity for 800 kg payload. It has 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 156 hp and 400 Nm of torque.
The army vehicle is a stunning drive in olive gree colour, matching with the army’s colour band. It comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and delivers 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque. What’s special about it is that it can perform in different terrains.
The Maruti Gypsy has been the most reliable automobile in the Indian Army. The force has more than 35,000 units. It runs on a 1.3-litre petrol engine that produces 80 hp and 103 Nm of torque. It has a lightweight design and proven 4x4 system that makes it sturdy for reconnaissance and patrol missions.
Hilux is a pickup truck which is designed with a 2.8-litre diesel engine producing 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It also has a four-wheel-drive system and a 6-speed automatic transmission.