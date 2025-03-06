Mar 6, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
From Tamannaah Bhatia to Keerthy Suresh: 8 ethnic looks inspired by South Indian actresses
South Indian actresses inspire with their timeless ethnic styles, blending tradition with elegance. Recreate their iconic looks for a stunning festive vibe.
Pooja Hegde: Pooja stunned in a silk shaneel velvet salwar suit, featuring intricate zardozi and mirror embroidery. The deep wine kurta with a salwar exuded timeless Indian elegance.
Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah radiated elegance in a white and gold Anarkali paired with a matching embellished jacket, exuding ethereal sophistication.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha's slit kurta with palazzo pants strikes the perfect balance between style and comfort, making it ideal for both traditional occasions and a chic office look.
Sai Pallavi: Sai Pallavi exuded elegance in a simple suit, elevated by a vibrant floral dupatta and a statement choker for a chic, standout look.
Keerthy Suresh: Keerthy dazzled in a purple sleeveless kurta with cutdana embroidery and side slits, blending traditional patterns with a modern touch.
Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika stunned in an A-line kurta adorned with Mughal-inspired motifs, sequins, and pearls, paired with embroidered pants and a matching dupatta for a complete ethnic look.
Trisha Krishnan: Trisha glowed in a cream floor-length Anarkali, paired with a mirror-embellished Kalamkari dupatta, showcasing intricate embroidery and timeless elegance.
Shruti Hassan: Shruti made a statement in a maroon mini top and printed bell-bottoms, paired with a long coat for a bold and sassy fusion look.
