Mar 24, 2025, 03:41 PM IST

From strengthening hair to fighting acne: 8 benefits of jojoba oil for skin and hair

Monica Singh

Here are some amazing benefits of jojoba oil that you should know about.

Jojoba oil mimics the skin's natural sebum, allowing it to deeply hydrate and moisturise without feeling greasy. 

Deeply Hydrates & Moisturises

Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe redness, swelling, and irritation, making it beneficial for conditions like eczema and rosacea. 

Reduces redness and clams skin

Jojoba oil's non-comedogenic nature means it doesn't clog pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin, and its antibacterial properties help prevent acne-causing bacteria. 

Fights Acne 

Jojoba oil is rich in vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps defend against free radicals, potentially reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

Helps Improve fine lines 

Jojoba oil strengthens hair follicles and helps maintain the oil balance of the scalp, potentially reducing hair breakage and promoting healthy hair growth. 

Strengthens Hair

Its moisturising properties can help treat dry hair and scalp, reduce flakiness, and alleviate scalp itchiness.

Moisturises Hair and Scalp

Jojoba oil can help soothe the scalp and reduce inflammation, potentially easing the symptoms of dandruff and other scalp conditions. 

Can Help with Dandruff

The oil's moisturising and soothing properties can help calm sunburned skin, restoring moisture and promoting healing. 

Helps relieve sunburns

Next: 8 animals that make their own food