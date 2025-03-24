From strengthening hair to fighting acne: 8 benefits of jojoba oil for skin and hair

Mar 24, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
Here are some amazing benefits of jojoba oil that you should know about.
Jojoba oil mimics the skin's natural sebum, allowing it to deeply hydrate and moisturise without feeling greasy.
Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe redness, swelling, and irritation, making it beneficial for conditions like eczema and rosacea.
Jojoba oil's non-comedogenic nature means it doesn't clog pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin, and its antibacterial properties help prevent acne-causing bacteria.
Jojoba oil is rich in vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps defend against free radicals, potentially reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Jojoba oil strengthens hair follicles and helps maintain the oil balance of the scalp, potentially reducing hair breakage and promoting healthy hair growth.
Its moisturising properties can help treat dry hair and scalp, reduce flakiness, and alleviate scalp itchiness.
Jojoba oil can help soothe the scalp and reduce inflammation, potentially easing the symptoms of dandruff and other scalp conditions.
The oil's moisturising and soothing properties can help calm sunburned skin, restoring moisture and promoting healing.