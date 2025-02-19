Feb 19, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Here are some of the amazing and mouth watering date recipes which also have health benefits.
Date breads and pastries like these rolls are popular throughout the Middle East and are a perfect treat for the month of Ramadan. The dough and filling for them vary from region to region, as do the shape of the rolls.
Any visit to the west coast is incomplete without a date shake, which stems from the history of dates in the region.
The appeal is in the name-a "crunch salad" gives so much crunch in every bite. Here, peanuts become extra toasty by roasting with chili powder, and a creamy tahini dressing brings an additional layer of nuttiness to chopped broccoli and cabbage.
This dessert takes the flavors and textures or Britain’s beloved sticky toffee pudding and transforms them into an irresistible sheet cake. It’s an easy-to-make, easy-to-serve dessert that will wow a crowd.
The dates are left quite large, so that you get big hits of their gooiness; but some lime zest in the batter keeps things from going too cloying, brightening everything up.
This homemade syrup, popular in the Middle East, can be used any time you need a sweetener, keeping in mind that it will add a lot more character than simple syrup.
When your hunger revs after a run, a yoga session or even for breakfast, these energy bites will provide the ideal meal.
Texture-lovers will relish in the combinations in this pudding-like dessert popular in Pakistan, India and Afghanistan, whose thickening comes from the starch of toasted vermicelli noodles.