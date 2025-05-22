From picky to healthy: 8 practices to encourage kids to eat green veggies

May 22, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Does your little one struggle with eating green veggies? Don't worry, here are 8 practices to encourage them!
Offer veggies as a "first course" or snack to ensure kids are hungry and more receptive to eating them.
Present vegetables in a creative way, such as serving them with dips, cutting them into fun shapes, or using them to decorate plates.
Encourage kids to dip their veggies in hummus, yogurt-based dressings, or ranch.
Try different ways of preparing vegetables, like roasting, air-frying, or adding them to sauces or stews.
Get kids involved in washing, chopping, or cooking vegetables, making them feel more invested in their food.
Eat vegetables yourself, so kids see you enjoying them.
Don't give up! Continue offering vegetables even if your child initially rejects them.
Praise and encourage kids when they try new vegetables, even if it's just a few bites.