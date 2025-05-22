May 22, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

From picky to healthy: 8 practices to encourage kids to eat green veggies

Monica Singh

Does your little one struggle with eating green veggies? Don't worry, here are 8 practices to encourage them!

Offer veggies as a "first course" or snack to ensure kids are hungry and more receptive to eating them.

Serve vegetables first

Present vegetables in a creative way, such as serving them with dips, cutting them into fun shapes, or using them to decorate plates.

Make veggies fun

Encourage kids to dip their veggies in hummus, yogurt-based dressings, or ranch.

Offer a dip or sauce

Try different ways of preparing vegetables, like roasting, air-frying, or adding them to sauces or stews.

Change up your cooking method

Get kids involved in washing, chopping, or cooking vegetables, making them feel more invested in their food.

Involve your child in meal preparation

Eat vegetables yourself, so kids see you enjoying them.

Set a good example

Don't give up! Continue offering vegetables even if your child initially rejects them.

Keep trying

Praise and encourage kids when they try new vegetables, even if it's just a few bites.

Focus on positive reinforcement

Next: 8 healthy ways to add muskmelon to your diet