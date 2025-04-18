From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to Shah Rukh Khan, most expensive luxury cars owned by celebrities 

Apr 18, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
Owning luxury cars is a mark of status symbol and many celebrities flaunt their status by expanding their collection of luxury cars.
The richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani owns a Mercedes-Benz S 680 Guard 4MATIC which is worth over Rs 10 crores. It comes with ultimate safety and protection features.
Adani Group owner Gautam Adani owns Land Rover's Range Rover LWB which costs over Rs 4 crores and is run on a 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine.
Music Maestro AR Rehman has just upgraded its car collection by adding a Mahindra XUV 9e in a bold red colour. The SUV EV can run upto 542km and 656km on a single charge and has high security features including 7 airbags.
Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan recently bought a dashing Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge for Rs 10 crore. The luxury car features a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine producing 600bhp and 900Nm of torque.
The legendry actor Amitabh Bachchan owns a Mercedes Benz S600, worth Rs 12.26 crore, a luxury sedan with a powerful V12 engine, producing between 362-523 horsepower
The Master Blaster owns a BMW i8 which is a hybrid sports car, fueled by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine. BMW i8 can produce up to 369 horsepower and has the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.