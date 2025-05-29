From Japan to India: 7 most beautiful museums in the world you need to see

May 29, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
Explore these stunning museums that have earned global praise for their unique design and cultural depth.
A4 Art Museum – Chengdu, China
This museum blends European charm with modern design. Located in a Tuscany-style square in Chengdu, the A4 Art Museum surprises visitors with tall windows, elegant interiors, and peaceful gallery.
Grand Egyptian Museum – Giza, Egypt
Next to the Great Pyramids, this awe-inspiring museum holds 100,000 ancient Egyptian artefacts. Its massive entrance and pyramid-inspired design make it a must-visit for history lovers and architecture fans alike.
This touching memorial honors victims of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. Built into a hillside, it features terraced galleries, 12,932 trees, and powerful exhibits focused on recovery and resilience.
Smritivan Earthquake Museum – Bhuj, India
This museum is made of eight colorful, floating glass galleries placed on water. Designed by Shigeru Ban, it glows beautifully at night and offers breathtaking views of Japan’s Setouchi Islands.
Simose Art Museum – Hiroshima, Japan
The museum’s underground extension lies beneath a tranquil pool and fountain, filled with light, making it perfect balance of old and new.
Paleis Het Loo – Apeldoorn, Netherlands
Set in a dramatic desert landscape, this white-walled museum features a soaring spike and spacious plaza. It celebrates Oman’s rich history and stands as a tribute to the late Sultan Qaboos’ vision.
Oman Across Ages Museum – Manah, Oman
This powerful museum tells Poland’s story through both its exhibits and its design. Its layered marble exterior reflects the depth of Polish history.
Polish History Museum – Warsaw, Poland