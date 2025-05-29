From India to Italy: 8 historic hotels that were graced by kings, queens and noble guests

May 29, 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Umaid Bhawan Palace – Jodhpur, India
Built by Maharaja Umaid Singh in 1928, this Art Deco gem still houses Jodhpur’s royal family. The Taj Group runs 70 luxury rooms here, including suites that once hosted celebrity weddings.
The Gritti Palace – Venice, Italy
Once home to a Venetian Doge, The Gritti Palace is now a lavish hotel on the Grand Canal. Writers and royals like Hemingway and Grace Kelly have stayed here. It’s where history and Venice’s romance come alive.
Château de Bagnols – Beaujolais, France
Dating back to 1217, this French château was once visited by King Charles VIII. Surrounded by vineyards and filled with antique charm, it now offers luxury stays and Michelin-star dining in a castle setting.
A symbol of British elegance since 1906, The Ritz has hosted Queen Elizabeth II and many others. Afternoon tea here is iconic, and its royal connections continue with King Charles III’s Royal Warrant renewal in 2024.
The Ritz – London, UK
Once a cardinal’s villa, now one of Lake Como’s most famous hotels. Its baroque gardens, floating pool, and stunning lake views have attracted stars like Elizabeth Taylor and George Clooney.
Villa d’Este – Lake Como, Italy
Former home of Jaipur’s Maharaja, Rambagh Palace blends Rajput charm with grand luxury. From Mughal gardens to royal dining at Suvarna Mahal, it offers a taste of true Indian royalty.
Rambagh Palace – Jaipur, India
Originally a palace built in 1863, this Viennese hotel hosted Emperor Franz Joseph I and many global icons. Its silk-covered walls, chandeliers, and classic torte desserts offer imperial grandeur in every detail.
Hotel Imperial – Vienna, Austria
Dating back to 1228, Ashford Castle once belonged to the Guinness family and hosted King George V. Now it gives royal experience with falconry, fishing, and lakeside views.
Ashford Castle – County Mayo, Ireland