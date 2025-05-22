May 22, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
7 must-have summer oils to boost hair growth naturally
Muskaan Gupta
Are you sick of summertime dry, lifeless hair? Your hair may suffer from the heat. These 7 essential summer oils will help you grow hair more naturally.
Coconut oil, which is high in fatty acids, strengthens hair, lowers protein loss, and deeply nourishes the scalp, all of which support healthy growth even in the intense summer heat.
Coconut Oil
Rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, argan oil—often referred to as "liquid gold"—repairs damage, hydrates parched hair, and promotes quicker hair growth.
Argan Oil
Rich in nutrients and thick, castor oil strengthens roots, increases blood flow to the scalp, and is known to gradually increase hair thickness.
Castor Oil
Jojoba moisturises without clogging pores, helps balance sebum production, and promotes a healthy environment for hair growth, much like natural scalp oils do.
Jojoba Oil
When used frequently with a carrier oil, rosemary, a potent essential oil, stimulates hair follicles, lowers hair loss, and may even increase hair density.
Rosemary Oil
Olive oil's high vitamin content strengthens hair strands, calms the scalp, and prevents breakage—it's the perfect way to replenish moisture lost in the summer heat.
Olive Oil
Almond Oil
Image source: Google Images
