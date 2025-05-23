May 23, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
Explore these eight yoga poses that aid in stress relief and promote nervous system relaxation.
A gentle resting posture that calms the mind and relieves tension in the back and shoulders. It encourages deep breathing, helping to soothe the nervous system.
This flowing movement between arching and rounding the spine increases spinal flexibility and promotes relaxation. It also stimulates abdominal organs, supporting digestive health.
This pose allows a rush of blood to the head, calming the mind and relieving stress. It relaxes the nervous system and can help alleviate anxiety.
An inversion that promotes relaxation by reducing pressure on the lower back and calming the nervous system. It's beneficial for relieving tired legs and feet.
This backbend rejuvenates the nervous system and strengthens the spine. It also promotes deep breathing and opens the chest, which can reduce stress.
A restorative pose that opens the hips and chest, encouraging deep relaxation. It helps in reducing stress and calming the mind.
This pose stretches the spine and calms the brain. It helps relieve stress and mild depression, promoting a sense of peace.
Often used at the end of a yoga session, this pose allows the body to rest and integrate the benefits of the practice. It promotes deep relaxation and reduces stress.