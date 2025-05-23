May 23, 2025, 09:02 AM IST

8 yoga asanas to reset your nervous system

Monica Singh

Explore these eight yoga poses that aid in stress relief and promote nervous system relaxation.

A gentle resting posture that calms the mind and relieves tension in the back and shoulders. It encourages deep breathing, helping to soothe the nervous system.

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

This flowing movement between arching and rounding the spine increases spinal flexibility and promotes relaxation. It also stimulates abdominal organs, supporting digestive health.

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

This pose allows a rush of blood to the head, calming the mind and relieving stress. It relaxes the nervous system and can help alleviate anxiety.

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

An inversion that promotes relaxation by reducing pressure on the lower back and calming the nervous system. It's beneficial for relieving tired legs and feet.

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

This backbend rejuvenates the nervous system and strengthens the spine. It also promotes deep breathing and opens the chest, which can reduce stress.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

A restorative pose that opens the hips and chest, encouraging deep relaxation. It helps in reducing stress and calming the mind.

Reclining Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

This pose stretches the spine and calms the brain. It helps relieve stress and mild depression, promoting a sense of peace.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Often used at the end of a yoga session, this pose allows the body to rest and integrate the benefits of the practice. It promotes deep relaxation and reduces stress.

Corpse Pose (Shavasana)

