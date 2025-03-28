From Ananya Panday to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood divas with hottest navel piercings
Rishika Baranwal
Navel piercings have been a bold fashion statement in Bollywood, adding an extra touch of glamour to stunning outfits. From flaunting them in movies to effortlessly carrying them in real life, several Bollywood actresses have embraced this stylish trend.
Priyanka Chopra: Global icon Priyanka Chopra set major style goals with her navel piercing, which she confidently flaunted in movies like Dostana. Her piercing added to her sultry beach looks, making her an unforgettable trendsetter.
Kangana Ranaut: The fearless and bold Kangana Ranaut has embraced the navel piercing trend with equal confidence. She has flaunted it in multiple photoshoots, proving that she can effortlessly blend elegance with a rebellious streak.
Ananya Panday: Gen-Z fashionista Ananya Panday has been spotted showing off her belly piercing in crop tops and chic ensembles. Her effortless style makes this edgy accessory look even more trendy.
Nora Fatehi: The queen of sizzling dance moves, Nora Fatehi, adds extra oomph with her navel piercing. Her belly-baring outfits and mesmerising dance performances make it a standout feature.
Bipasha Basu: Known for her fitness and bold fashion choices, Bipasha has often sported her navel piercing in films and magazine covers. It perfectly complements her stunning, toned physique.
Nia Sharma: Television and Bollywood beauty Nia Sharma is no stranger to edgy fashion. Her navel piercing adds to her bold and experimental style, which she often flaunts in daring outfits.
Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone is known for her glamorous and confident personality. She has been seen flaunting her belly piercing in many of her stylish avatars, adding to her signature bold look.
Navel piercings are a bold and stylish trend that many Bollywood divas have carried with confidence. Whether paired with glamorous outfits or casual streetwear, these actresses have proven that belly piercings never go out of style.