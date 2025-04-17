Fridge Maintenance: How frequently should you switch it off?
Muskaan Gupta
Although turning off your refrigerator occasionally may seem like a sensible way to save energy, doing so can risk both appliance efficiency and food safety. In order to preserve perishable goods, refrigerators are made to maintain constant temperatures; turning them off frequently can cause temperature swings that encourage the growth of bacteria and spoiling
Here are some suggestions for how frequently you should think about turning off your refrigerator.
Refrigerators are meant to be used constantly; turning them off too often can jeopardise the efficiency of the appliance and the safety of the food.
Continuous Operation is Ideal
To save energy, empty, clean, and unplug the refrigerator if you will be gone for more than a month.
Switch Off Only During Extended Absences
Turning off your refrigerator on a regular basis can cause temperature changes, which raises the possibility of food spoiling.
Frequent Power-Offs Can Be Detrimental
The energy needed to re-cool the refrigerator frequently outweighs the energy savings from turning it off.
Energy Savings May Be Negligible
To keep food safe, keep your refrigerator between 37 and 40°F (3 and 4°C) and your freezer at 0°F (-18°C).
Maintain Optimal Temperature Settings
Every 2 to 3 months, clean the condenser coils and interior to keep performance high and avoid odours.
Regular Cleaning Enhances Efficiency
To guarantee a good seal and stop energy loss, check and clean door gaskets every three months.