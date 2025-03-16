Follow THESE 6 simple rules of Harsh Goenka to become rich

Mar 16, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Here are 6 important tips from Harsh Goenka to become rich:
Acquire assets that generate income: Invest in assets like real estate, stocks, or businesses that generate passive income.
Spend less than you earn: Live below your means by creating a budget and prioritizing needs over wants. Avoid unnecessary expenses and save or invest the difference.
Focus on building wealth, not just income: Shift your mindset from just earning a salary to building wealth through investments, entrepreneurship, or other wealth-creating activities.
Increase your financial IQ: Continuously educate yourself on personal finance, investing, and wealth-building strategies.
Seek opportunities that create value: Look for investments, businesses, or projects that have the potential to create value and generate returns.
Work to learn, not just for money: Focus on acquiring skills, knowledge, and experience that can increase your earning potential and create new opportunities.