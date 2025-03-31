Five exercise to prevent joint pain naturally

Mar 31, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Here are five natural steps that can help to reduce joint pain:
Joint pain can be caused by various factors such as arthritis (like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or gout), injuries, overuse, inflammation (tendinitis, bursitis), infections or issues like poor diet and lack of exercise,
What causes joint pain?
High uric acid can lead to painful gout and joint inflammation. Lifestyle changes and gentle movement help prevent flare-ups.
Role of uric acid
A 30-minute brisk walk daily improves circulation and helps flush out uric acid naturally.
Walking
Gentle yoga improves flexibility, reduces joint stiffness, and supports kidney function to help in uric acid control.
Yoga
Low-impact and joint-friendly, swimming relieves pressure on the joints while boosting metabolism.
Swimming
Cycling strengthens the legs and improves joint mobility without heavy stress on your knees or ankles.
Cycling
Doing stretches daily reduce stiffness, promote joint flexibility, and ease muscle tension from uric acid buildup.
Stretching
Combine these exercises with 8–10 glasses of water daily to help flush out excess uric acid.
Stay hydrated