Fitness myths exposed:  Top 7 lies you need to stop believing now

Feb 7, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Here is a reality check on some fitness myth that now you should stop believing now.
Many women fear that lifting weights will make them bulky. They have concerns that engaging in weightlifting might lead to excessive muscle bulk. However, it's important to understand that most women do not possess the hormonal profile conducive to substantial muscle growth.
Wish to lose several inches down your waistline? You don’t have to engage in hours of cardio exercise. While cardio is important, so is strength training. In fact, strength training is more effective.
Planning to skip your workout because of periods? No need to. You can still work out during your periods. In fact, working out at that time of the month can come with a plethora of benefits. For instance, it can ease your PMS symptoms, soothe stomach cramps, and enhance your mood, to name a few.
Who says you cannot work out if you are older? Age is just a number-even when it comes to fitness. Many people refrain from working out thinking their body is not equipped to lift weights or engaging in a demanding workout routine.
You might have been instructed a lot of times to engage in an abs workout to lose belly fat and get well-defined abs. But it doesn’t work like that. You cannot just lose fat from any part of the body you wish. You lose fat from the overall body, not just one part. Spot reduction doesn’t work.
Researchers from the University of Sydney found that yoga causes injuries ten times more often than anyone thought: 10 percent of practitioners reported muscle pain; 21 percent of people with existing pain found that yoga made it worse-a rate that matches other sports.
Reaching for your toes before a workout-aka static stretching, the stuff we were all taught to do in gym class-can actually cause injury.