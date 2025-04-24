Feeling blue? Here are 5 amazing motivational quotes from your favourite Bollywood movies 

Apr 24, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
There are good times and there are bad times. Instances when we do not feel at our best, turn self-critical, or even feel worthless or purposeless in life. Let us tell you - this too shall pass!
Let us discover some amazing inspirational quotes from Bollywood. This will uplift your mood, for sure. Oh, you have our word.
1. "For once, dump your fears or on your deathbed, you'll regret it. With a little courage, you could have turned your life around" (Three Idiots)
2. "Babu moshaye, life should be big, not long" (Anand)
3. "I want to fly, I want to run, I want to fall, I just don't want to stop" (Yeh Jawani hai Deewani)
4. “Don’t let your past blackmail your present, to ruin your beautiful future” (Dear Zindagi)
5. There are only two ways to live life: tolerate what is happening, or take responsibility to change it" (Rang De Basanti)
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.