Feb 26, 2025, 05:32 PM IST

Fasting for Mahashivratri? 5 energetic foods you can consume 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Mahashivratri is a prominent Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 

Many people fast on this day, displaying love and devotion towards their partners. 

Here are five energy-packed foods you can consume during Mahashivratri fast. 

1. Fruits: Fruits like apples, bananas, strawberries, grapes and more are packed with essential nutrients and provide hydration to the body. 

2. Milk-based foods: Milk-based foods such as yogurt or cottage cheese also provide energy, keeping you full for long hours. 

3. Makhana kheer: Makhana (foxnuts) kheer is an excellent meal choice while fasting. They provide a quick energy boost and are loaded with nutrients. 

4. Sabudana kheer: Sabudana (tapioca pearls ) are also packed with essential nutrients that provide energy and promote digestion. 

5. Nuts: Nuts are a source of energy, protein, fiber and essential nutrients. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

