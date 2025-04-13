Everything you need to know about overnight hair oiling - Is it good or bad? 

Apr 13, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
There are way too many confusions around overnight hair oiling. While some say that it's beneficial for hair, many others believe that it can make the scalp oily.
Let's discover whether overnight hair oiling is actually good for your hair or not.
1. Particularly for dry or damaged hair, overnight oiling makes the scalp deeply nourished and hydrated.
2. Overnight oiling can help reduce flakiness, itchiness, and dandruff.
3. Overnight oiling can also help you combat protein loss, making your hair stronger and shinier.
4. BUT, there are significant drawbacks to overnight oiling you cannot ignore. It can make your hair appear greasy, according to Vogue India.
5. Overnight oiling can also lead to clogged pores on the scalp, leading to acne or pimples. Avoid oiling the scalp overnight if your skin is prone to acne/pimples.
6. Overnight hair oiling can make the hair prone to dirt and dust.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.