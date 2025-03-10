Elephant vs bear: Who'll win?

Mar 10, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
Who would emerge victorious in a hypothetical battle between two formidable opponents: a bear and an elephant?
A fully grown bear can reach 5 feet in height and weigh up to 900 pounds, but an elephant dwarfs it, typically weighing over 10,000 pounds and standing 12 feet tall.
Elephants are typically peaceful, but they become extremely aggressive when in musth, particularly the male bulls, who are most dangerous during this intense, periodic state.
Bears are usually shy and non-aggressive, but their behavior varies by species. Polar bears are notably aggressive and dangerous, whereas pandas are peaceful and harmless.
Despite their size, elephants can run swiftly, reaching speeds of 25mph. Bears, however, have varying speeds, with some matching elephants at 25mph and others surpassing them at up to 35mph.
Elephants lack strong biting power, using their mouths only to eat plants. In contrast, bears possess extremely powerful bites, with some reaching 1,200PSI, along with 3-inch teeth and the ability to thrash victims, making their bite formidable.
Both elephants and bears use their massive size as a deterrent and can also rely on their speed to evade threats.
Physical strength alone isn't enough; combat skills and instincts also play a crucial role. Let's compare the fighting abilities of elephants and bears to see who comes out on top.
Elephants rarely attack, but when they do, it's often fatal, using charges, knocks, stomps, and gore to overpower their enemies. Bears, on the other hand, rely on their sharp claws, powerful paw swats, and crushing bites to take down their opponents.
Elephants are massive, 12-foot-tall herbivores, while bears are smaller, 5-foot-tall carnivores. They differ in diet, behavior, and size, despite overlapping habitats in Asia.