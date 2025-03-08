Mar 8, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

2-minute morning ritual to keep your brain healthy

Muskaan Gupta

Simple morning routines can help you stay focused and energised by lowering stress and improving brain health. These 7 simple two-minute morning routines will help you maintain a stress-free and healthy brain throughout the day.

To enhance concentration, memory, and general cognitive function, hydrate your brain first thing in the morning.

Drink a Glass of Water

For two minutes, take deep, slow breaths to improve mental clarity, lower stress, and increase oxygen flow to the brain.

Practice Deep Breathing

Stretching briefly promotes better blood circulation, relieves stress, and gets your mind ready for a successful day.

Stretch Your Body

Think about the things for which you are thankful for two minutes. This easy routine lowers stress and increases positivity.

Express Gratitude

Playing relaxing or upbeat music can instantly lift your spirits and increase mental activity.

Listen to Uplifting Music

To improve focus and lower anxiety, spend two minutes concentrating on your breathing or your environment.

Do a Quick Mindfulness Exercise

Write down your main objectives or tasks to help you stay focused, feel less stressed, and start the day off on a good note.

Plan Your Day

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

