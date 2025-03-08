Mar 8, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

7 easy morning brain exercises to boost concentration and memory power

Muskaan Gupta

Brain exercises at the beginning of the day can enhance mental clarity, memory, and focus. Simple morning routines can improve productivity and cognitive function. These 7 simple morning brain exercises will help you focus and improve your memory.

Spending a few minutes each morning engaging in mindfulness or deep breathing exercises enhances overall brain function by lowering stress and increasing focus.

Meditation and Deep Breathing

Playing memory games, Sudoku, or crossword puzzles improves cognitive function and problem-solving skills.

Solving Puzzles or Brain Games

Reading newspapers, books, or articles first thing in the morning increases vocabulary, sharpens comprehension, and stimulates the brain.

Reading for a Few Minutes

Visualising daily objectives or tasks in the mind improves problem-solving abilities, creativity, and memory.

Practising Visualisation Techniques

Exercises that improve blood flow to the brain, such as yoga, stretching, or a quick stroll, enhance cognitive function and alertness.

Doing Light Physical Exercise

Increasing knowledge by picking up a new word, phrase, or fact every day improves mental acuity and memory.

Learning a New Word or Fact

Clarity, concentration, and communication skills are all improved by putting ideas, objectives, or a gratitude list in writing.

Journaling or Writing

Image source: Google Images

Next: 2-minute morning ritual to keep your brain healthy