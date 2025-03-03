Drumsticks to Papaya: 10 must-have fruits, veggies in March

Mar 3, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Kathal (Jackfruit) – A versatile fruit, often used in savory dishes, jackfruit is at its peak in March.
Drumsticks (Moringa) – Known for its nutritious leaves and pods, drumsticks are commonly harvested in March.
Aids Digestion: The soluble fiber in lady finger helps improve digestion and prevents constipation by promoting regular bowel movements.
Mangoes – The king of fruits begins to ripen in March, marking the start of mango season in India.
Papaya – A tropical fruit rich in vitamins, papaya is commonly available during March.
Bananas – Bananas are in season throughout the year, but March sees a good supply of fresh varieties.
Pineapple – Known for its sweet and tangy flavor, pineapples are in full bloom in March.
Guava – March is the start of the guava season, with the fruit turning ripe and juicy.
Carrots – This crunchy, orange vegetable is still available in abundance in March, especially in cooler regions.
Tomatoes – The harvesting of tomatoes continues into March, bringing in fresh, ripe fruits perfect for curries and salads.
Spinach – Fresh, tender spinach leaves are available throughout March, making it ideal for a variety of dishes.