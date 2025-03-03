Mar 3, 2025, 06:54 PM IST

Drumsticks to Papaya: 10 must-have fruits, veggies in March

Kathal (Jackfruit) – A versatile fruit, often used in savory dishes, jackfruit is at its peak in March.

Drumsticks (Moringa) – Known for its nutritious leaves and pods, drumsticks are commonly harvested in March.

Mangoes – The king of fruits begins to ripen in March, marking the start of mango season in India.

Papaya – A tropical fruit rich in vitamins, papaya is commonly available during March.

Bananas – Bananas are in season throughout the year, but March sees a good supply of fresh varieties.

Pineapple – Known for its sweet and tangy flavor, pineapples are in full bloom in March.

Guava – March is the start of the guava season, with the fruit turning ripe and juicy.

Carrots – This crunchy, orange vegetable is still available in abundance in March, especially in cooler regions.

Tomatoes – The harvesting of tomatoes continues into March, bringing in fresh, ripe fruits perfect for curries and salads.

Spinach – Fresh, tender spinach leaves are available throughout March, making it ideal for a variety of dishes.

