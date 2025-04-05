Does laser hair reduction cause cancer? Here's what experts opine

Apr 5, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Laser hair reduction, deemed the most effective way to remove body hair permanently, is getting popular day-by-day. And of course, it saves us from monthly ordeals associated with waxing (ouch!).
A few sessions and you'll get rid of unwanted hair permanently! But critics say it leads to the risk of skin cancer. Is it true? Let's debunk myths.
1. In laser hair reduction, the laser energy is specifically designed to target and destroy hair follicles, restraining hair growth. It does no harm to surrounding skin and deeper tissues.
2. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), laser hair reduction is absolutely safe when done with the help of trained experts.
3. It's a total myth that laser hair removal causes cancer! Good news is that there's no scientific evidence to support this.
4. While laser hair reduction is totally safe, it is advisable to choose a reputable clinics where trained skin experts will help you so as to minimise any potential risks and achieve best results.
5. However, it may cause temporary discomfort, and in rare cases, blistering or scarring. Moreover, laser hair removal is not cost-effective and requires multiple sessions.
