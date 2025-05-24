May 24, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
Mangoes are rich in natural sugar, and consuming them in excess can spike insulin levels, which may trigger acne in some people.
They have a high glycaemic index, meaning they can cause a quick rise in blood sugar, possibly leading to increased oil (sebum) production.
Mangoes are not the direct cause of acne, but overeating them, especially when combined with other sugary or oily foods—can contribute to breakouts.
For most people, eating mangoes in moderation does not cause acne and may actually help skin health, thanks to their vitamin A and C content.
Some people may be sensitive or allergic to mango skin or sap, which can cause rashes or irritation that may resemble acne.
Proper hygiene matters—touching your face after peeling or eating mangoes with bare hands can transfer oils and bacteria to your skin.
Drinking water and eating mangoes with a balanced diet can help minimise any potential skin reactions.